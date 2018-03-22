ADCM: Closure of The Walk opposite to Anantara Hotel

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality announces the start of construction works in the Walk opposite to Anantara Hotel, East 41-O1 Sector, on the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Street, Abu Dhabi Island.

Entry to the project area will be restricted to authorised personnel during the project construction period.

Closure starts on Saturday 24/03/2018 and continues for four consecutive months.