starts 24 March and continues for four consecutive months
ADCM: Closure of The Walk opposite to Anantara Hotel

بواسطة / بتاريخ 2018-03-22 في 12:43 م /
sabq2-600x55313

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality announces the start of construction works in the Walk opposite to Anantara Hotel, East 41-O1 Sector, on the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Street, Abu Dhabi Island.

Entry to the project area will be restricted to authorised personnel during the project construction period.

Closure starts on Saturday 24/03/2018 and continues for four consecutive months.

اضغط على الرابط لسرعة الإضافة

تابعنا على

تويتر : araa_news

سناب شات : uaenews

انستجرام : araanews

تليجرام : UAESABQ

تابعنا عبر الوتس اب
--
%d مدونون معجبون بهذه: